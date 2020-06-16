Authorities fix pothole 12-hours after man puts tombstone in it

PETALING JAYA: A man in Klang who was fed up with the fact that local authorities failed to fix a pothole, put a tombstone in the pothole.

Photos of his actions went viral on social media, catching the attention of the Klang Municipal Council, as reported by Says.

The photo which was posted on Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood Shah Alam’s Facebook group read: “You want to say we’re stupid for putting a headstone inside a pothole? It’s even stupider when you don’t care about complaints that have been made and you don’t respond at all or take action.”

Less than 12-hours after the photo went viral, authorities managed to fix the pothole.

Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood is a road safety activism organisation who sometimes fix damages to roads using their own funds.