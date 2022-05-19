Baby Panda trying to escape after refuses to go into Zoo Negara enclosure

A baby panda was caught red-handed trying to escape the enclosure.

The escape artist, in a 58-second video shared on Zoo Negara’s TikTok was seen executing her big getaway from the Zoo Negara’s Giant Panda Conservation Centre.

With the famous Mission Impossible theme song blaring in the background for dramatic effect, the little cub made her way from a rock reaching out to the enclosure’s wall but little did she know that her getaway attempt was being watched.

Unwilling to give up, the panda clings on with its paws, forcing the staff to gently nudge each paw back down.

Watch the full video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@znmzoonegaramalaysia