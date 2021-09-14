Balenciaga elevated a cheap bag once again

Balenciaga has done it again! Way back in 2017, Balenciaga released its blue colour tote bag which closely resembled Ikea’s Frakta shopper tote bag. The fashion house also released its Balenciaga Bazar Shopper XL Bag which looks exactly like the colourful ‘beg guni.’

This time, Balenciaga’s latest tote truly looks like a laundry bag some of us have used during university days. Perhaps this Balenciaga bag allows the rich people to carry laundry in style now.

The Balenciaga Barbes checked woven-leather tote bag on Matches Fashion site retails at RM6,115! Are you willing to spend that much for yourself?

The new balenciaga Tote your thoughts on this pic.twitter.com/G3mUchhHs5 — Duchess 👑 🎁 (@yourgirlgift2) September 6, 2021