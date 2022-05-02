Balik Kampung rush sees highway filled with rubbish

THE awareness level of littering among Malaysians is still low, and littering reflects the civilisation of that society.

Many are more likely to litter on the roads while driving because they are more concerned with the cleanliness of their vehicle rather than to maintain the cleanliness of the public areas.

Recently, Planet Malaya Facebook page took its profile to highlight the aftermath of the travels, with people littering the roads.

Since then, Malaysians have been condemned on the internet for their lack of compassion and responsibility towards the environment.

It’s incredibly heartbreaking to see how our highways have been littered to begin the holiday season.