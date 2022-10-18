Bangladeshi spotted in dashing attire at his village hometown

RECENTLY, a TikTok video of a Bangladeshi man sporting smart work attire at his village hometown in his motherland went viral on social media.

The Bangladeshi, currently employed in Malaysia, grabbed the attention of many netizens on TikTok when he was spotted wearing a blazer with Bluetooth earphone in his village, showing villagers that he had made it on his own thousands of miles away.

The TikTok video had garnered over 296,000 views, 5083 likes and 178 comments during this time of writing.

Netizens, on the other hand, were amused seeing his sophisticated outfit.

“Now he looks successful after being away for work,” a netizen commented.

“The bluetooth earphone and a blazer is a must,” another netizen said.

“Our image is important,” a netizen added.