Battle between man and fly ends in an explosion

It’s tempting to burn down the house when we see a cockroach skittering across the floor but a man in France went a step further in an attempt to kill a fly.

The man in his 80s was about to enjoy his dinner when an irritating fly kept buzzing around him.

Armed with an electric fly swatter, he battled with the fly which led to an explosion in the house.

Unfortunately, he didn’t know that a gas canister was leaking in his Dordogne home.

The reaction between the electric fly swatter and the gas caused the explosion which destroyed the kitchen and partly damaged the roof of his home.

The unnamed man had a lucky escape with a burn to the hand but the fate of the fly is not known.

According to BBC, the man is staying in a local campsite while his family repair the house.