Bazaar Ramadan stall exposed for selling RM15 nasi lemak with chicken

THE LONG awaited nationwide Ramadan bazaars have commenced, much to many Malaysians’ excitement due to the variety of food, leaving one spoiled for choice. However, in recent years, many complaints have surfaced concerning its high prices and decreasing quality of food sold.

A man has exposed a Ramadan bazaar stall for selling a simple dish of nasi lemak and a few side dishes at a whooping price of RM15.

The young man, Adam Muiz Al Haq, took to sharing his experience on a Facebook group, Penduduk flat puchong permai recently stating that a woman selling nasi lemak with chicken costs him RM15, with a few add-ons to accompany the dish.

“Nasi lemak with chicken for RM15. I did not ask for extra rice, the chicken is of average size. The begedil is slightly larger than the old 50 cent coin so RM12 + RM3 additional tempeh that was not included in my order,” Adam said in his post.

In the comments section, he explained in further detail that he posted his experience to highlight vendors who take advantage of unwitting customers by ripping them off with expensive prices on items that would otherwise be affordable.

“I used my money to pay for this dish not just for me but to show how greedy these vendors are in bleeding customers dry. I called her out so that others don’t have to go through what I did having to pay for this.

“As for the vendors and other businesses, please do not be cruel just by thinking about profits. Display your prices clearly and maintain your food quality to its pricing. Don’t go overboard taking advantage.

“This is to warn others not to buy from this stall. For those who did, congratulations on helping this woman in buying a house in Dubai,” Adam clarified.

He also stated that those who have seen his post to decide if the price was equivalent to the portion of food received based on the image he shared in the comments. He asserted that he has no biases but does not want others to be oppressed by vendors like her.

World of Buzz approached Adam for further details into his post of the expensive nasi lemak and he said he wished someone would go up to the vendor and sarcastically question her preposterous pricing.

“Ask her, how long has she been selling nasi lemak with that price? Why the absence of price tags? How many houses and sport cars have she managed to buy from selling nasi lemak at this price?” he rhetorically inquired.