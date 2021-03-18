Beautiful biker revealed to be a 50-year-old Japanese man

Having face apps to touch up our glamour shots once in a while is a fun activity to do. However, this “gorgeous” influencer’s photographs have put many fans in love and then in shock! Fans on Twitter have been gushing over a beautiful biker by the Twitter handle @azusagakuyuki who has quickly garnered over 16,200 followers. She frequently poses with her Yamaha bike while going on road adventures.





However, if everything seems too good to be true, it is because it is. The stunning influencer was revealed to be actually a 50-year-old Japanese man who duped everyone using a face changing app. It all started when a fan noticed something strange about the picture posted on February 11, 2021. Eagle-eyed fans realized that the picture was taken by a man when they zoomed into the side mirror on the right.

Swipe sideways for the reveal!

