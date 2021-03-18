Beautiful biker revealed to be a 50-year-old Japanese man

Having face apps to touch up our glamour shots once in a while is a fun activity to do. However, this “gorgeous” influencer’s photographs have put many fans in love and then in shock!
Fans on Twitter have been gushing over a beautiful biker by the Twitter handle @azusagakuyuki who has quickly garnered over 16,200 followers. She frequently poses with her Yamaha bike while going on road adventures.
However, if everything seems too good to be true, it is because it is. The stunning influencer was revealed to be actually a 50-year-old Japanese man who duped everyone using a face changing app.
It all started when a fan noticed something strange about the picture posted on February 11, 2021. Eagle-eyed fans realized that the picture was taken by a man when they zoomed into the side mirror on the right.
This could have inspired a Japanese TV crew to take it upon themselves to investigate and they managed to track down the real face of the influencer.
The biker removed her helmet and revealed that she was in fact an old man with long hair all along. #ItWasAnOldManAllAlong #NotAgatha #AmazingHairTho
The man said he only resorted to these deceitful tactics to gain followers. “I want to share pictures of myself riding a motorcycle, but no one wants to see an uncle,” he said.
This incident is also sad because it just proves that society is still very hung up on looks and youthfulness.
【月曜から夜更かし】宗谷の蒼氷さん知らない世界があるもんだ。確かに若い女性がバイクに乗ってたら格好良く見えるけどね#宗谷さん#月曜から夜ふかし pic.twitter.com/pJGzkmN5kx— 先輩のハト. (@senpai_hato__)
March 15, 2021
