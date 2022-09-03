Bedridden woman forced to appear in bank by ambulance to renew ATM card

RECENTLY, TikTok user @hatinimahamud claimed that a local bank was unsympathetic towards her mother, who is paralysed and bedridden.

In a 19-second video, the user said that her mother’s bank card was nearing its expiry date, and she wants to help her renew it.

Nur Hatini tried to contact the bank to ask for an easier way to renew the ATM card, without her mother having to go to the bank.

However, she was told that her mother had to be physically there at the bank outlet.

The user was left with no choice but to call St John’s Ambulance to help move her mother from the house to the bank.

Her family also had to pay for ambulance services.

The incident sparked outrage among netizens who expressed disappointment at the bank for their alleged inconsiderate service.

Some netizens even suggested that the family closes the account to teach the bank a lesson.