Begpackers from Russia spotted in Bintulu traffic asking for money

THE topic of ‘begpackers’ in Malaysia is nothing new and it seems that they are here to stay, taking advantage of the people’s charity by, as the word implies, begging for money to fund the rest of their travels.

Recently, a couple of travelers were spotted on the streets of Bintulu, Sarawak basically asking for money from road users in traffic.

“Must be nice to travel in our country without any money. If we tried that in their country, we’ll be kicked out,” said the caption of the post on Facebook.