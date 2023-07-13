Begpackers from Russia spotted in Bintulu traffic asking for money

THE topic of ‘begpackers’ in Malaysia is nothing new and it seems that they are here to stay, taking advantage of the people’s charity by, as the word implies, begging for money to fund the rest of their travels.
Recently, a couple of travelers were spotted on the streets of Bintulu, Sarawak basically asking for money from road users in traffic.
“Must be nice to travel in our country without any money. If we tried that in their country, we’ll be kicked out,” said the caption of the post on Facebook.
One of the ‘begpackers’ held up a sign that said: “Hi, we are Russia(n) travelers around the world without money. Please support our travel(s). Thanks.”
Meanwhile, the other ‘begpacker’ was holding a cap, presumably for people to put their donations into.
Netizens did not spare any sympathies for the Russian nationals’ cause and straight up said that they’d rather donate their money to a much more worthy cause.
“Must be nice to use other people’s money for travelling,” a netizen said.