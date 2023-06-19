Beware of this new scam: Digital wedding invites

SCAMMERS these days are relentless, trying every possible tactic to separate Malaysians from their hard-earned money.

Just when you’ve thought you’ve seen it all, scammers have now come up with a new trick: wedding invites.

As shared by Facebook user Muhammad Ali Abdul Razak, the modus operandi works in such a way that a message will first be shared to your WhatsApp, asking you to download the invite to view the wedding invitation.

Based on the screenshot, the digital wedding invite is an Android Package File (APK).

Muhammad Ali explained that once the victim clicks on the APK file, the scammer would have automatic control of the victim’s phone.

The APK files allow the scammers to steal data from users’ mobile phones, including users TAC number which allow them to make unauthorised banking transactions.

“I sympathise with those who were scammed through this method. Please share this message with your loved ones,” he wrote in the post.

Remember to never download apps or APK files from sketchy sources. Stick to trusted app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store.