BIGBANG’s long-awaited comeback after four-year hiatus

ON Monday, YG Entertainment officially announced that K-pop legends BIGBANG will be releasing a new song after their four-year hiatus.

The agency confirmed that the group has already completed recording their new song, which will be released in a few months, and are currently preparing to shoot the music video.

Since debuting in 2006 as a five-member group, BIGBANG has released a number of hit songs, such as Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang, standing in the forefront of the K-pop boom.

The band’s last song was Flower Road, which came out in March 2018 as the group were getting ready for their mandatory military service.

In 2020, it was announced that they would make their comeback by performing at Coachella that year, but the music festival was unfortunately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides that, YG Entertainment had another big news to share about BIGBANG, announcing that T.O.P would be leaving the agency after 16 years as his exclusive contract with the agency runs out.

T.O.P has plans to develop his career as an artist and entrepreneur. The music label revealed that this was a collective decision, and the rapper will still be joining BIGBANG for music-related activities when he can.

BIGBANG’s upcoming new music will also be their first release as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri in 2019 due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

In his trial on Jan 27, Seungri had his prison sentence reduced to 18 months from the original three years after reportedly pleading guilty to all charges brought against him.