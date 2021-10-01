BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin are expecting a baby

According to Korean daily Hankook Ilbo, Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin are expanding their family and expecting their first child soon.

Min Hyo Rin is currently in the final stages of her pregnancy, and the couple is happily awaiting their baby’s arrival. Both Taeyang and Hyo Rin were reportedly seen walking around Hannam by locals.

YG Entertainment has yet to confirm the happy news. However, Min Hyo Rin’s agency said: “It is true that Min Hyo Rin is expecting. She is waiting joyfully.”

“As she hopes to give birth quietly, we ask for your understanding in not being able to respond to further questions,” the agency added.

The K-pop singer and the actress first met in 2014 on the set of Taeyang’s 1AM music video. They tied the knot in February 2018 after three years of dating.

Congratulations to the happy couple!