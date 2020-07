Titled BLACKPINK THE ALBUM, the highly-awaited album is set for release on October 2, 2020.

BLACKPINK released another teaser and this time it’s about their first full album.

“In 2020, BLACKPINK will focus on the global market with systematic and thorough planning and execution. The global project we are carrying out with the world’s largest music group Universal Music to have BLACKPINK take a greater leap is taking place steadily,” a source form the agency said.

There were also rumours that Selena Gomez might be the featured artist in BLACKPINK’s upcoming single. In the previous teaser for the single, the featured artist was kept anonymous.

YG Entertainment neither confirmed nor denied the rumours and commented, “Please wait for the official announcement later.”