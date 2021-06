BLACKPINK will be releasing a second documentary film entitled BLACKPINK: The Movie this August.

The film is the first instalment of BLACKPINK’s 4+1 Project to celebrate their upcoming fifth anniversary with several activities for their fellow Blinks.

It’s also confirmed by YG Entertainment that the film will feature five songs from BLACKPINK’s virtual concert The Show and In Your Area world tour to give fans a “vivid experience” of being in a real concert hall.

The film will include various segments too. In the ‘Unreleased Special Interview’ segment, fans will be able to watch the interview with each members of the Kpop group Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa.

Together, BLACKPINK and the fans will reflect on the group’s five-year journey as Kpop singers interspersed with footage of past performances in ‘The Room of Memory’ segment. The ‘Beauty’ segment will focus on the member’s personalities.