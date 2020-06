Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has revealed a comeback teaser on Twitter with a date for their upcoming pre-release single on June 26 at 6pm KST.

BLACKPINK fans or BLINKS will be excited for this new announcement!

The announcement also signals the start of the group’s “three-step comeback” as confirmed by YG Entertainment in May.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment had earlier revealed in a statement about the group’s full album release in September, followed by a one-by-one release of solo tracks from each BLACKPINK member.

Recently, BLACKPINK collaborated with Lady Gaga in a song called “Sour Candy” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 33.