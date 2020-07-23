BLACKPINK releases teaser poster for new single

As promised, BLACKPINK will be releasing their next single. YG Entertainment dropped a teaser poster for BLACKPINK’s new single on 23 July at 9am KST which hinted at an unnamed featuring artist.
All there is for a clue is just a simple question mark.
Wonder who that featuring artist will be... Could it be Lady Gaga?
In the poster, it’s stated that the new single will drop sometime in August this year.
Earlier this year, it’s announced that BLACKPINK will be making a three-part comeback starting in June with How You Like That and ends with the group’s first full-length album in September.
The plan also includes solo releases by the members of the girl group later this fall.
To date, BLACKPINK’s How You Like That has accumulated ten music show wins and remains the top in music charts.