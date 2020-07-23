BLACKPINK releases teaser poster for new single

As promised, BLACKPINK will be releasing their next single. YG Entertainment dropped a teaser poster for BLACKPINK’s new single on 23 July at 9am KST which hinted at an unnamed featuring artist.

All there is for a clue is just a simple question mark.

Wonder who that featuring artist will be... Could it be Lady Gaga?

In the poster, it’s stated that the new single will drop sometime in August this year.