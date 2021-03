The women of BLACKPINK are going places. Rose’s new solo song and music video On The Ground achieving an impressive record of views in the first 24 hours is further proof that they excel in anything they put their mind to.

The latest BLACKPINK member to make waves is none other than Jennie. Jennie graced the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine and has captivated the attention of many around the world.

As Chanel’s global ambassador, she modelled brand’s spring and summer collection in various poses and expressions reminiscent of the legendary actresses during the La Nouvelle Vague (French New Wave). It’s also the basis of inspiration for Chanel’s new collection.

“I feel a different sense of accomplishment and pride when I create new visuals with a brand I like compared to when I work on music,” said Jennie in an interview following the shoot.

Check out the covers in the gallery below: