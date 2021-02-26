BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly dating BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

According to Dispatch, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are reportedly dating in secret and have been a relationship together for a year.

In the report, Dispatch claims to have witnessed both Kpop stars meet in secret and often have their dates at home. It’s said that G-Dragon has a personal parking lot and private elevator for his penthouse which Jennie can use without having to verify her identity.

Apparently, their relationship is a widely known secret in YG Entertainment even Jennie’s mother knows about it. She reportedly shared that she’s thankful G-Dragon takes special care of Jennie.

Regarding this revelation, YG Entertainment commented that they cannot confirm anything about the personal lives of their artists and asked for understanding.

Previously, Jennie was rumoured to be dating producer Teddy Park despite the 17-year age gap. However, the rumours proved to be unfounded.