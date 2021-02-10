BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest video update sends fans into a frenzy

BLACKPINK’s Jennie created an online buzz when she posted a new video on her Youtube channel.

The video titled THE SHOW’ vlog takes viewers behind the scenes of their latest online concert The Show.

Jennie also included a short segment with Jisoo which added to the delight of BLINKs.

According to previous reports, Malaysia made its way into the top 10 countries with the most people tuning into BLACKPINK’s paid YouTube concert The Show on January 31.

Based on a ranking by the group’s label YG Entertainment, Malaysia ranked number 8 in the list behind Hong Kong and South Korea.

During the concert, BLACKPINK belted some of their best hits such as Kill This Love, How You Like That, Lovesick Girls and Sour Candy.

Member Rose also gave fans a sneak preview of her solo debut by singing her new song titled Gone. Her first solo album will debut this March and YG Entertainment has revealed that she finished filming her music video too.