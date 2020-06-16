BLACKPINK teases fans with more teaser comeback posters

Kpop girl group BLACKPINK really knows how to keep their fans hyped up for their comeback!

BLINKS were excited when BLACKPINK released another set of stunning teaser posters to announce their upcoming three-part comeback.

The posters revealed all BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa- in upgraded visuals, new hair colours and styles which sent the fandom into a frenzy.

On June 26, BLACKPINK’s pre-release single titled How You Like That from their first official untitled album will be dropped followed by another track drop in July or August with a special format. BLINKS will have to wait until September 2020 for the full album release.

Check out the second set of posters below. The first set of posters can be seen HERE.