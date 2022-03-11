Bleeding pregnant woman blocked by van on emergency lane

A PREGNANT woman’s path on the emergency lane was blocked by a van when rushing to the hospital.

World of Buzz reached out to her after discovering her viral TikTok video posted by @izatykhai, sharing her experience of being blocked by a van when using the emergency lane.

The pregnant woman known as Nor Izzati Khairuddin, 23, told World of Buzz that the incident occurred on Oct 26 near Tapah.

Nor Izzati then explained that she and her husband were heading back to their home in Kuantan from Perak and she then felt a sharp pain in her private areas with liquid seeping out that turned out to be blood.

Panicked seeing his wife condition, her husband immediate turned on the hazard lights and moved to the emergency lane.

The expectant couple were fearful of the outcome as they had experienced a miscarriage previously.

Many cars did make way for their car however a van blocked the emergency lane, seemingly on purpose.

“Maybe they thought that we wanted to cut the queue to get out of the jam as there was an accident in front,” she said.

The van then went from blocking half the emergency lane to fully driving in it.

Meanwhile, the anxious couple were hurriedly searching for a pen and paper to let other drivers know of their situation but could not find any.

“I was in pain and my husband was panicking but there was nothing we could do,” she added.

Izzati’s husband finally decided to use the middle lanes and there were still good samaritans who let them through.

They finally reached the nearest clinic at Klinik Kesihatan Tapah but it was lunchtime and the other clinics were full.

The couple then decided to carry on to Kuantan as she was feeling better.

Upon reaching, Izzati was referred to the hospital where she was admitted for 3 days.

Later on, Izzati said that her baby is okay and going into its 7th month.

Following her harrowing experience, she reminded drivers not to block emergency lanes.

“Don’t ever block the emergency lane, just think that the people using it are trying to save a life,” she said.