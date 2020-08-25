BoA thanked fans while celebrating her 20th debut anniversary

Legendary South Korean singer BoA is celebrating her 20th year since debut and shared a message of gratitude to her longtime fans.

The message reads:

“Hi. It’s BoA, who has turned 20 years old as a singer.

It seems like it was just yesterday when I started [my career] because I liked to sing and dance.. Now it’s already my 20th debut anniversary.. Time goes by so fast.. In some ways.. it feels like I’ve just become an adult as an artist.

Now it really feels like my life as artist BoA is a lot longer than my life as the person Kwon BoA. When I was young, everything just seemed interesting and fun to me.

Sometimes, I’d even think about how long this happiness would last, but because I like music, because I like performing, and because I’m thankful for my fans.. While I’ve been dashing onward with gratitude, 20 years have already passed..

If I reflect on my past, I feel like I haven’t been able to be consistent.. but my fans have always consistently waited for me, supported me, and believed in me.. I’ve been thinking a lot that I should do better in the future~ (Are we lovers or something? Haha)

New things await us in the future! Please support and believe in me like always until the day I can sing onstage! To my special Jumping BoA [BoA’s fandom name] who have been with me for 20 years! Thank you, and I love you!

P.S. Always wear a mask, and be careful of COVID-19.. Let’s meet again in good health!”

BoA also thanked her fans for their support in another video on her official Youtube channel as well, with English subtitles available.