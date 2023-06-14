Boat rowed by “cows” (literally) seen in Kelantan

WERE these cows being smuggled from Thailand into the country?

Recently, a boat carrying seven passengers was seen being pulled by a herd of cows on a swiftly moving river in Kelantan, believed to be from neighbouring Thailand.

The video begins with a local taking a video and recognising that animals, not people, were rowing the boat. Following that, the cameraman congratulated the group once more for being able to smuggle the cattle from Thailand in such a discrete way.

In addition, assuming they are farmers, these groups of people were seen promptly moving from one side of the river bank to the other.

The videographer commented that this was probably a less expensive and quicker way to ship the animals covertly to Malaysia so they might subsequently serve as “Qurband” for the approaching Eid Al-Adha.

There are some questionable instances in the alleged case of cows being smuggled into the country. First and foremost, how long has the smuggling of herds been going on? Are the authorities aware of it? If they are, are there any actions being taken towards the smugglers?

Any form of smuggling is against the law and obviously these smuggled herds will be slaughtered eventually for human consumption.

The way in which these herds were smuggled is already a form of animal abuse, let alone that these herds may carry diseases.