Bodyguard assaults journalists at PN launching event

THREE journalists were allegedly assaulted by a security personnel during the launch of the Kelantan state Perikatan Nasional (PN), in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, a male reporter was allegedly slapped in the stomach while another female journalist was believed to have been gripped at the neck.

The alleged incident occurred while the two of them were standing near the main stage where PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and ministers Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed were at.

Both journalists claimed that they were assaulted by the bodyguard who tried to prevent them from standing near the stairs of the stage to take photos of the launch gimmick.

Reacting to the incident, media advocacy group Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) reportedly said it had contacted the officials involved and it is understood that further action would be taken to identify the individuals who allegedly assaulted the journalists.