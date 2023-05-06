Bookstore resorts to wrapping books due to damage by customers

IT IS unfortunate that a lot of us are deprived of nice things in Malaysia due to the inconsiderate and ill-mannered actions of a handful of individuals who ruin it for everyone else.

A Japanese bookstore located in Kuala Lumpur had to resort to wrapping their books in clear film due to their merchandise being vandalised by customers.

This bookstore previously left their books unwrapped, which is a rare find in Malaysia these days, and now it is understandable why the business had to do so despite the unwrapped books being a part of their store’s mission, as their first outlet in Southeast Asia.

“It really saddens us to do this but we have had no choice. Through the months, our staff have put aside mountains of books that have been damaged, intentionally - with pages ripped out, covers torn, children’s pop-up books that no longer ‘pop-up’,” the establishment said in an Instagram post.

The bookstore did leave a faint glimmer of hope, saying that they “hope to restore the tradition” with the full cooperation of their customers and asserted their role as a bookstore is to “encourage reading and promote literacy”.

The establishment added that customers who wish to flip through their books can ask for help from their sales associates.

“For those with itchy hands who can’t see nice, brand new things, please stop defacing what does not belong to you. It’s simply unkind.

“With your help, we do hope to free our books of being imprisoned in plastic (cringe) wrapping. Not just at our bookstore, but at all bookstores - and libraries too, for that matter,” the post reminded at the end.

Netizens wholeheartedly supported the bookstore’s message but were nevertheless upset at this drastic change.

“This is why we can’t have nice things. Mindfulness for others is seriously lacking in Malaysia,” a netizen said.

“Good job of wrapping up the books. When reading is free, many people here don’t know how to appreciate books,” another netizen remarked.

Meanwhile, some netizens also called for the bookstore to expose the perpetrators while others suggested to sell the damaged books for a fraction of the price.