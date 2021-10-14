Bootleg Squid Game merch popular in China although locals can’t watch it officially

The hype around South Korea’s survival drama Squid Game has penetrated the China market although the popular show isn’t available for viewing in the country. A variety of bootleg Squid Game merchandise was already pumped out in China way before Netflix dropped its official merchandise of the show. After all, the local merchants want to cash in on the trend while it lasts and Halloween is coming soon at the end of month. In a report by Vice, Anny Zhang, a salesperson at a costume shop said one of their best-selling items is the tracksuit with the number 456 worn by the protagonist of the show Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung Jae).

Zhang also said the red jumpsuits with masks printed with basic shapes worn by the workers in the game were also popular among her customers. “The square and triangle masks are more popular than the circle one. It might be because the circles are in charge of dismembering dead bodies, so they aren’t so popular,” she said. In the show, the manager roles are assumed by workers wearing masks with a square. Workers with a triangle on their masks are the soldiers armed with weapons while the ones with circles are the grunt workers. The ‘Circles’ are considered the lowest ranked out of the three roles.