‘Bossku’ misses Starbucks, says daughter

THINKING of jailed Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s condition in prison, his daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib says he misses Starbucks.

In an Instagram story shared yesterday, Nooryana, said she feels ‘guilty’ doing her normal grocery shopping, as she thought of her father’s condition in Kajang prison.

“Just had to do some grocery shopping just now. Couldn’t even make myself buy our usual things due to feeling guilty.

“Always thinking of what Bossku is having in prison,” she said.

Yana added, she could not make herself buy Starbucks without feeling guilty.

According to Yana, her father is a ‘foodie’.

“If anyone knows ‘Bossku’, you guys know he is a big foodie. As a daughter, I truly miss buying food and feeding him,” she added.