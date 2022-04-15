Botflies emerge from unsuspecting man’s right eye

ITCHING of the eye is usually something most of us ignore. Although it can be really uncomfortable, most times an itchy eye is not a serious health issue.

But for one man in France, it was life or death. The unnamed individual had over dozen of maggots growing in his eye.

The 53-year-old man was rushed to the emergency room after developing an unbearable itching sensation in his right eye. He informed the doctors that he had been gardening earlier in the day near a horse and sheep farm.

And in the midst of it, he felt a foreign object enter his eye. Of course, upon hearing this, the doctors performed a quick scan to identify the cause.

But when attending to him, they were immediately taken aback by what they discovered.