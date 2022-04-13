Boy hit in the face with a puck during ice hockey game

IT is definitely not how seven-year-old Hunter Beauparlant would have wanted his first hockey game (NHL) to be like. The Nipissing native who travelled to Toronto for the game had an ice puck thrown at his face by his idol, Nicholas Suzuki.

“He was crying and bleeding at the time,” said Hunter’s father, Steven. He explained that it all started during the warm-up before the big game at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

“My sons both made up some signs for the game,” Steven told the news outlet, “to possibly get a selfie with Nick Suzuki.”

To their surprise, the sign was spotted by Suzuki, who came over and tossed young Beauparlant a puck. “He grabs a puck off the ice and tosses it over the glass.” But unfortunately, the seven-year-old was too stunned by his hero.