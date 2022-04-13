Boy hit in the face with a puck during ice hockey game

IT is definitely not how seven-year-old Hunter Beauparlant would have wanted his first hockey game (NHL) to be like. The Nipissing native who travelled to Toronto for the game had an ice puck thrown at his face by his idol, Nicholas Suzuki.
“He was crying and bleeding at the time,” said Hunter’s father, Steven. He explained that it all started during the warm-up before the big game at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.
“My sons both made up some signs for the game,” Steven told the news outlet, “to possibly get a selfie with Nick Suzuki.”
To their surprise, the sign was spotted by Suzuki, who came over and tossed young Beauparlant a puck. “He grabs a puck off the ice and tosses it over the glass.” But unfortunately, the seven-year-old was too stunned by his hero.
“My son was kind of starstruck. He was just staring at it and he ate it right on the lips.”
Of course, Suzuki immediately came to his rescue and comforted the boy. The Canadiens assistant captain left the arena and checked on the young Beauparlant.
He even took photos with him, signed autographs and gifted young Beauparlant his ice hockey stick as a souvenir.
The experience was definitely not something the family had expected. After all, it was the boys’ birthdays and their first NHL game.
Having said that, there are definitely no hard feelings towards Suzuki. In fact, the family is grateful for the once in a lifetime experience.
“Seven-and eight-years-old and they got to meet their idol and you know not just get a puck but they ended up with a stick, a puck, a fat lip, and an autograph,” said Steve.
“It makes for a pretty amazing first NHL game.”