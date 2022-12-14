Boyfriend receives cold shoulder from girlfriend after revealing expenses

A YOUNG man recently shared on social media that his girlfriend has ignored him after he brought up how much he spends on her.

The man expressed his sentiments on Facebook page TanTan Confessions Malaysia and said that he brought up money matters of over RM 10,000 spending on his girlfriend alone, which caused a rift in his relationship.

He recounted that he met his current girlfriend on a dating app and the two met the next day and hit it off right away.

“I met a girl on a dating app, and we met up the next day itself. A week after meeting up, she started calling me her ‘husband’ and wants me to be her boyfriend.”

He then said that they would go out every week and voluntarily paid for the dates in full throughout the two months of their relationship.

He mentioned that he also bought her lavish items from Dior and Pandora and an iPhone as well as transferring a sum of money for her expenses and sometimes order food deliveries.

“I even took her to a trip or 2,” the young man recalled.

Looking back, he believes that he spent over RM 10,000 on his girlfriend and she never once split the cost with him, pushing him to let her know about his expenditure.

“I’ve mentioned to her once that throughout the months that we were together, we’ve been spending a lot and since then, her attitude towards me has completely changed”, he added.

He also said that he and his girlfriend video called each other before going to bed which she stopped and also reply to his messages promptly.

’Now she does not make any effort to text me and she would reply my messages in seconds before. Now she can’t even text me after a few days, messages replied the next day and she no longer video calls me,” he said.

He said that based on his observations, he believes that his relationship is coming to a halt .