Brave neighbour scales 7th floor apartment building to rescue dangling toddler

A COURAGEOUS young man in China had scaled his apartment building to save his neighbour’s toddler whose body was seen dangling off the ledge of their apartment building located at Fo Shan Shi.

In a viral video shared on news portal Newsner.com’s Facebook page, it is shown that a toddler’s lower body dangling from the 7th floor of their apartment balcony with the young child’s head stuck between the guardrails.

In the nick of time, their neighbour had noticed the scary incident and took it upon himself to climb over from his unit and scale the apartment building to rescue the child.

With worried onlookers from below, the young man struggles with moving the child’s body into the balcony with one hand, but luckily the child’s parent finally shows up and works together to get the child in.

With the child safely in their parent’s arms, the young man then scales back to his unit slowly after ensuring the toddler is alright.