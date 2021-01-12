Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reacts to James Bond rumours

It all started when the actor tweeted a message to promote Bridgerton ’s premiere. The tweet, “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred,” made many fans immediately think of the suave super spy and maybe a hint from the actor.

After the stellar performance (and looks) by actor Rege-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton , rumours are now swirling that he might be the next James Bond.

“You would make the perfect Bond,” a fan tweeted. Another fan wrote that they’ll pledge to watch their first 007 movie if Rege-Jean Page were to play the iconic character.

The excitement and buzz surrounding the topic got so intense that the actor finally had to get the record straight during an appearance on The Tonight Show (video above).

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” Regé-Jean said.

“If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge.”

While he’s “very, very glad” to have the badge himself, it’s “just a badge” at the moment. In other words, it’s still just rumours and nothing is set in stone.

And if he does have that opportunity, he can glean some tips from people who he’s close to and are rumoured to take on the role too such as Idris Elba and Harry Styles.