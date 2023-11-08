British controversial artist ‘offers’ additional thoughts about his M’sia performance

WE disgruntled locals have been dealing with the Matt Healy shenanigans for a while now and honestly, we are definitely getting tired of it.

It appears that Healy still hasn’t learned his lesson even though all of us are still left to pick up the pieces after his disastrous set.

In a TikTok video from August 6, he briefly rehashed the entire Malaysian episode that led to his expulsion from the country.

The bandmate he kissed on stage, “Ross and I almost shaved our hair because we feared we were going to jail for being f*gs,” he said.

Moreover, he then launched into another rant against the Malaysian government and those who had criticised him for jeopardising GVF in order to express his personal views on LGBT rights.

Healy added, “I don’t give a f**k about any white savior complex nonsense. I’ll just say that often, doing the right thing means making a lot of sacrifices for very little gain.”

However, he went on to add, “Being seen to do the right thing requires very little sacrifice, and that’s when you get all the rewards,“ to emphasise that doing the right thing only requires a small amount of sacrifice.

It’s funny to see that he still enjoys this pointless drama and that he is aware that Malaysians have openly criticised him for having a “white saviour” mentality.

Although, given his obvious fascination with Malaysia, Mr. Healy seems to be trapped in the past. What do you think of his extra statements?