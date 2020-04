WHILE many are fearing a substantial loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a British expat in Singapore was concerned about how he could catch a dip in a pool.

It was reported by Bloomberg that the man was prevented from swimming in the condominium pool due to Singapore’s Circuit Breaker (Singapore’s version of it’s lockdown). He came across a bungalow for rent on Sentosa Cove for SGD30,000/month, but it was too expensive.

Fortunately, a deal was struck for SGD10,000/month which allowed the Brit to use the garden and pool for a period of 3-months.