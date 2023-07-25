British rock band Muse spotted in Langkawi with family members

IMAGINE being on vacation and spotting famous international rock stars and in Malaysia, those chances do not come by often.
Some lucky holiday-goers spotted the British rock band Muse down in Langkawi with their family members.
It has been 16 years since the British rock band’s last appearance in Malaysia after their 2007 gig in Kuala Lumpur.
In one Tiktok video by @drnikram, it showed two of the band members, bassist Chris Wolenstein followed by frontman Mark Bellamy, at the Langkawi International Airport with their families.
In the video, Chris was seen carrying a child while acknowledging Nikram who was recording their entrance, with Mark also greeting him and several others, who also took their phones out to record the moment, in the lounge.
Besides that, their drummer Dominic Howard had arrived first at the airport lounge, as seen in an extended video shared on Instagram by @muse_malaysia.
SAYS reported that the British rock band had arrived in the island at 7.30pm on July 24, rumoured to have stopped by for a ‘short holiday’ before their long-awaited concert as part of their ‘Will Of The People World Tour’ that will take place on July 29 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.
It was also mentioned that the band’s promotional tour company had given permission to those in the airport lounge to take pictures and videos of them.
Netizens expressed their excitement at the band’s arrival and praised them for prioritising spending time with their family despite being on a world tour.