British rock band Muse spotted in Langkawi with family members

IMAGINE being on vacation and spotting famous international rock stars and in Malaysia, those chances do not come by often.

Some lucky holiday-goers spotted the British rock band Muse down in Langkawi with their family members.

It has been 16 years since the British rock band’s last appearance in Malaysia after their 2007 gig in Kuala Lumpur.

In one Tiktok video by @drnikram, it showed two of the band members, bassist Chris Wolenstein followed by frontman Mark Bellamy, at the Langkawi International Airport with their families.