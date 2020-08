“She’s always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating," Bryan told Drew Plotkin on his As NOT Seen on TV podcast back in July.

The movement garnered support from celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Ruby Rose, Miley Cyrus and Rose McGowan. Even Britney’s siblings, Jamie Lynn Spears and Bryan Spears offered their sister support.

The conservatorship was established 12 years ago after Britney’s public meltdown. Much of Britney’s decision-making is placed into the hands of her father and lawyers. It was meant to be only a temporary measure.

The #FreeBritney movement has been on-going for years but recently rose again when news of her hearing date came up. News also circulated that Spear’s father, Jamie Spears, has full control of her life ranging from business decisions, health, relationships to voting.

Although it was not the best way to support the cause, the Zoombomb forced Britney Spears to reschedule the hearing to a later date.

Ardent fans of Britney Spears managed to Zoombomb her quarterly conservatorship hearing with a judge due to the rising #FreeBritney movement.

There was even a Change.org petition calling for a deep investigation into the specifics of the conservatorship.

A line in the petition states, “Abuse in power in conservatorships is often rampant and easy to cover up. Where there is smoke there is fire.”

Jamie Spears referred to the entire #FreeBritney movement as “a joke” and called supporters “conspiracy theorists.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business,” he said in an interview with Page Six.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?” he said when he was accused for using his power to privately funnel funds from his daughter’s estate.

He even complained that supporters of the movement are being overly aggressive saying, “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

“I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private,” he said.

Jamie Lynn Spears has also spoken out against those who said Britney’s mental illness was obvious.

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

She then insisted that the only thing that is obvious about her sister is that Britney is “a strong, badass, unstoppable woman.”

According to Page Six, an insider said a conservatorship actually provides Britney protection.

“It’s not at all a conservatorship like you read about for old people,” said the insider.

“It protects her in a way people like Michael Jackson weren’t protected, from themselves and from other people. She’s been able to perform all this time because performing is where she is happiest.”

“When she’s left to her own devices is where the trouble starts. She does have some serious issues.”