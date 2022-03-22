Brother ‘lights’ up sister’s birthday cake in explosive prank

LIFE is always a lot more fun when you have your siblings around. No matter how bad of a day you are having, you know you can count on them to support and cheer you up. Whether it be through pranks or silly jokes, our siblings are always there with us during our highs and lows.

But sometimes, they can go a bit too far with the pranks. One such recent prank by a brother on his sister is a classic example of this.

The brother decided to literally light up his sister’s birthday cake with a hidden firecracker. (Yup, you heard that right!)

In the video shared by @itsgoneviralofficial on Instagram, the brother is seen making the cake from scratch. He first takes the dry ingredients for the cake and mixes them with eggs and oil. Then he pours the batter into a container and bakes it.

Once the cake is baked, he takes it out and cuts it into two pieces. He then makes a hole in between to insert the firecracker. He then covers everything with chocolate frosting and candles.

His little sister was first touched by the gesture. But her feelings of gratitude quickly flickered when her brother lit up the candle. As expected, the cake literally blew up in front of her.

The clip of the incident has since garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram. While many found this to be hilarious, others were angry and worried. One reason is the length of the video, which did not show the aftermath of the incident.

“Why even bother posting this if you don’t show us what happened at the end. Really, really annoying,” wrote one user.

Other users were distressed about the potential harm the firecracker could have caused to his sister. “That’s an actual firecracker that can kill someone. What is wrong with people?” read one comment.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you think he went a bit too far?

Check out the clip here.