Bruce Lee’s goddaughter debuts as the Magistrate in The Mandalorian

The actress who portrayed the Magistrate in The Mandalorian’s Chapter 13: The Jedi is the goddaughter of the late Bruce Lee.

Diana Lee Inosanto debuted on the series as Morgan Elsbeth, the Magistrate of Calodan on the planet Corvus who also wielded a Beskar spear. In the same episode, actress Rosario Dawson also had her debut as Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

Inosanto shared her excitement via an Instagram post.

"I'm extremely grateful & deeply humbled at this moment," she wrote.

"(It's overwhelming! I'm so honored to have worked with this amazing cast and crew.) As a lifelong #StarWars 'fan girl', I’ve cried me an ocean of joy (maybe even the size of the planet Kamino) And to have my childhood dream fulfilled! I'm feeling the true essence of gratitude. Mabuhay! May the Force be with You!"

Her debut on The Mandalorian holds a special meaning for her too.

"PS -- this 'debut' day of November 27th holds special significance as it is also my godfather’s 80th birthday, the late #BruceLee a man that shaped the future of me and my family."

Just like her godfather, Inosanto is trained in various styles of martial arts such as Jeet Kune Do – the martial art form founded by Bruce Lee.

She has previously worked as a fight and stunt choreographer on films such as Alita: Battle Angel and Spy, and also television series Shadowhunters and Lucifer.