BTS Army shocked to receive BLACKPINK alerts

On Aug 2, BLACKPINK finally joined HYBE Label’s artist-fan communication platform, Weverse. Weverse is currently used by Kpop bands such as BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, Seventeen and TREASURE.

The platform allows fans to only receive notifications from the bands they chose to follow, but a recent service error confused many BTS fans.

These BTS fans mistakenly received notifications and news from BLACKPINK – despite not following the band at all.

The vocal BTS Army took to Twitter to voice their confusion.

“I didn’t really sign up for Blackpink’s weverse but why am I getting notifications? I’m [a] little confused,” wrote @vgukayo.

“I’m in BTS community but why I’m getting notification from blackpink. Is anything wrong in weverse (sic)?” another fan tweeted.

When Weverse finally caught wind of the error, they issued an apology statement and promised to rectify the issue quickly.

“Weverse immediately took on the task of correcting the system right after the error occurred, and the notifications system is back to normal now. We promise that we continuously correct the technical glitches and internally monitor the system,” the statement reads.

“Once again, we are deeply regretful for causing inconveniences to our Weverse users and we appreciate your understanding.”