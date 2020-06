BTS’s online concert Bang Bang Con: The Live drew an impressive number of people tuning in!

On June 14, a day after the group’s seventh anniversary of their debut, BTS held a special concert for fans to watch from home.

The concert featured some of the BTS’s biggest hits and newer songs from their latest album Map of the Soul: 7.

According to Soompi, more than 756,600 people from 107 different regions across the globe streamed the live show. The live pay-per-view concert uniquely gave fans a choice of six different angles to watch the show.

A report by The Korea Herald stated that the Bang Bang Con: The Live became the world’s biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.

Big Hit Entertainment said the size of the online crowd during the concert is akin to a combined audience of 15 stadium concerts.

“Despite the difficulties the concert industry is going through due to Covid-19, BTS is being evaluated as opening new possibilities through its online concert,“ Big Hit said.

During the concert, group member Jin took a moment to let fans know that BTS’s contract with Big Hit Entertainment would have ended on the seventh anniversary if the group members didn’t renew their contract two years ago.

“Originally, our contracts were supposed to end yesterday,” remarked Jin.

“But because we found a good agency, we’ll thankfully be able to stay together with our fellow members for a much longer time. I’m getting all emotional.”

BTS ended the concert with their hit song Spring Day.

“I’m sure that a spring day will return for both BTS and ARMY,” said group member RM.