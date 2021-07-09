BTS drops country-themed dance video

BTS recently shared a sneak peek of their upcoming music video for ‘Permission to Dance’ to the delight of fans!

The music video teaser (above) starts with Suga reading a newspaper outside a laundromat before walking out to join the rest of the band with their matching denim ensemble. It then cuts to the group snapping their fingers and swaying their hips to the beat. BTS then sings in unison, “Cause we don’t need permission to dance!”

The track ‘Permission to Dance,’ which Ed Sheeran co-penned, will be included in the CD single of ‘Butter’ which will be released on July 9, 2021 at 1pm KST. The country-themed music video will be out at the same time too.

Sheeran co-wrote the song with Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid along with a frequent Sheeran collaborator, British producer Steve Mac, and ‘Butter’ co-writer Jenna Andrews.