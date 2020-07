Kpop fandoms are known for their protective love for their idols. Some of these passionate have gone as far to charter a truck to protest outside Big Hit Entertainment.

On June 29, Big Hit Entertainment posted an update on Weverse about the legal proceedings against netizens for spreading malicious information about BTS online.

According to the statement on Weverse, these hateful information varies from ‘ill-intentioned criticisms, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, and defamation.’

Big Hit Entertainment stated that some of these hateful individuals have been fined or have settled through legal means.