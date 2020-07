Looks like BTS are being exemplary role models in lifelong learning once again.

On July 7, Metro News reported that six members of BTS are enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University.

BTS members other than the youngest member Jungkook, have enrolled to undertake the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media. In 2017, Jin enrolled in graduate school at Hanyang Cyber University without revealing the programme he took.

Big Hit Entertainment clarified that RM, Suga and J-Jope enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University’s MBA program in Advertising & media in March last year, and are currently attending school. Jimin and V will join the same program in the same university in September. Jin is still currently attending Hanyang Cyber University too.

On the other hand, Jungkook enrolled in Global Cyber University with a major in Broadcasting and Entertainment.