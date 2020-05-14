BTS online concert has a new update

Big Hit Entertainment has released new details about BTS Bang BANG CON The Live! It looks like the online concert which is set to take place at 6pm KST on June 14 is getting a new feature just for the BTS ARMYs.

An excerpt from the official statement reads:

“Hello, this is Big Hit Entertainment.

Big Hit Entertainment is pleased to provide information on the 'BANG BANG CON The Live.'

[What is “BANG BANG CON The Live”?]

BANG BANG CON The Live is an online live concert that will let BTS and ARMY continue to nurture their special connection together while keeping everyone safe and healthy!

It’s a multi-view BTS concert experience right in the home of each and every ARMY!! Are you ready for a virtual visit to BTS’s own room, specially prepared for ARMY?

Join us for ARMY’s very special “On-Contact” experience with BTS with BANG BANG CON The Live.”

BTS ARMYs are thrilled over the news with a fan saying that the online concert was a great way for fans to enjoy their music in place of the band’s cancelled world tour plans.