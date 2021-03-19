BTS’s Dynamite smashes Guinness World Records

BTS has claimed another Guinness World Records title with their song Dynamite. On March 16, Guinness World Records confirmed that the Kpop boy band’s song Dynamite has clinched the title of “Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres.”

The music video premiere on August 21, 2020 was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. The video went on to log 101.1 million views 24 hours after its release.

Back in September, Guinness World Records confirmed that BTS was in the running for “Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,” “Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours,” and “Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.” At the time, the organization was waiting on confirmation from YouTube.

This means BTS managed to reclaim the title they first earned with the music video for ON with 1.54 million views on February 27, 2020 before BLACKPINK took the title with 1.65 million viewers with the premiere of their How You Like That video on June 26, 2020.

The other titles won by BTS previously include “Best-selling album (South Korea)”, “Most viewers for a music concert live stream” and “Most Twitter engagements.”

