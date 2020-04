After thanking fans for tuning in their special two-day Bang Bang Con event, BTS delivered an exciting promise!

The two-day event streamed eight of their past concerts on YouTube for fans to relive the magic from the comfort of their own homes. At the end of the streaming event, the following message popped on-screen: “In June, BTS will return to ARMY’s rooms once again.”

Just like that, ARMYs (the fans of BTS) are understandably delirious with anticipation for the special something BTS planned to set up and took to social media to express it all.

As it happens, the anniversary of BTS’s debut falls in June and the occasion has been celebrated every year in a big fanfare. Fans have received exciting new content and gifts each year.

Amidst all the flurry of excitement online, BTS ARMYs have speculated that the announcement has something to do with the anniversary of the group’s debut.

Are you excited to see what BTS has planned in two months time?