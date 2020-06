The last time a member of BTS, V, was mentioned in theSundaily, it was for his ninja-like reflexes.

This time, V is making the headlines again because a Brazilian journalist and producer of Latin America’s largest broadcasting network Rede Globo labelled V as the ‘Cultural Icon of the East’ for transcending Western beauty standards.

Renan Brites Peixoto wrote on Twitter, “V is the Cultural Icon of the East who will set new direction beyond the standard that good-looking men should all be Westerners and macho masculine.”