Businessman in Kelantan shares how he makes RM60k by selling petai

WHEN running a business, whether a large or a small enterprise, at most times, the people running it look for maximum profit with minimum investment when it comes to selling their products.

A Kelantanese businessman spills the beans (pun intended) in making large profits mainly from selling petai (stink beans).

Mohd Zaini Zawawi, 40, shared his “secret” on TikTok at how he can profit up to RM60,000 from selling the humble petai.

Zaini revealed that he truly earns the big bucks when Malaysia has a petai scarcity, stating that he stores a large quantity of the stink beans in his five freezers and sells them when the demand increases due to the depletion in the vegetable.

“When the price shoots up to RM100 per kilogram, I come in and offer my price of RM60 per kilogram.

“If I sell 100 of these bags, I get RM6,000 and if I sell a ton, then I get RM60,000,“ he shared in his video.

But petai is not the only thing Zaini sells as he also pushes out other products due to the demands from surrounding eateries.

“It is easy to get the money but we need the capital and be smart in selling the (other) products. Alhamdullilah, selling these other products have been easy as I received requests from other restaurants and small businesses that make ‘sambal hijau’ and ‘sambal tempoyak’,“ he added, mentioning that he also sells tempoyak.

The businessman also mentioned that he sells his tempoyak for a price that is “worth it” after the country experiences a durian scarcity.