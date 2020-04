THE Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the good and bad in humanity.

A fine example of the latter was in full display in a city in Thailand where the public found out the hard way that the thermometer gun that has been sold was fake.

The victims found something amiss after realising that the thermometer kept showing 37°C after scanning people.

They later found out that there was nothing inside the thermometer except for a display chip to operate the LCD.

The display on the fake device would always show 37°C even after it has been dismantled.

Amidst reports of fake mask sellers online, people have been reminded to always be careful when online shopping to avoid being scammed.